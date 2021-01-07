MANCHESTER, Iowa — The coordinator of a court-ordered removal of animals from a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo testified Wednesday that only one-third of the expected animals were present when rescuers arrived on the appointed day.
Elizabeth Putsche, who served as coordinator for the removal of animals from Cricket Hollow Animal Park on Dec. 9, 2019, testified during the first day of a virtual court hearing in a contempt case against former zoo owners Tom and Pamela Sellner.
Putsche testified that Pamela Sellner acted aggressively toward animal rescuers who were carrying out Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig’s order to close the zoo’s operations and remove all of the animals because of “deplorable” living conditions.
“Mrs. Sellner was yelling. She was cursing. She was getting in our face,” Putsche said. “I did think there was definitely cause for concern.”
Four plaintiffs, with assistance from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, sued the Sellners, seeking to remove the animals and close the zoo’s operations.
After a six-day civil trial in October 2019, Wittig ruled to close the zoo and directed the Sellners to surrender the animals to court-appointed agents – a collection of animal welfare and rescue groups coordinated by Animal Legal Defense Fund’s Putsche.
Wittig also presided over Wednesday’s hearing, during which the plaintiffs alleged that the Sellners violated the court order by moving animals off the premises before they could carry out the removal operation.
“The defendants prevented (rescuers) from removing animals, and the evidence will clearly show that,” said Kristy Dahl Rogers, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, in her opening statement. “There were nearly 100 animals missing when the plaintiffs showed up to remove the animals.”
Rogers alleged that the Sellners “willfully violated the spirit and the letter of this court order.”
Representing the Sellners, attorney Joey Hoover argued that Wittig should dismiss the case because the plaintiffs had no legal standing to seek relief against the owners of the former zoo.
“They cannot show they were injured by any transfer of animals,” Hoover said.
He said in his opening statement that the plaintiffs will not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Sellners disobeyed the court order, particularly because many of the animals could have been sold before the judge’s order.
“The evidence will show that any transfers (of animals) happened before the court’s order,” he said.
Putsche testified that removal efforts were hampered by the Sellners.
“It appeared some of the animals were hidden or not necessarily in the locations that were in the inventories and photographs that we had previously of the zoo,” she said.
The hearing is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. today.