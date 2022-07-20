An internationally known big-band orchestra is returning to Dubuque for a performance.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced today.

Tickets cost $33 to $63 and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the Five Flags box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The orchestra is known for big-band songs such as “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and “Moonlight Serenade.”

The orchestra previously performed in Dubuque in 2019 and 2021.

