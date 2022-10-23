Area federal candidates’ campaigns have benefited from many millions in outside Super PAC spending, either in favor of them or against their opponent, so far in the 2022 campaign — money which does not make their quarterly campaign finance reports.
According to Federal Election Commission data compiled by transparency organization OpenSecrets, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race had received the third-most of any 2022 campaign in the country this election cycle, as of Friday. Outside PACs had spent $96.1 million on that race. Of that, $61.7 million had been to the benefit of incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Another $37.6 million had been to the benefit of Democrats.
Of that money on behalf of Johnson, the Houston, Tex.-based, single-race Wisconsin Truth PAC had given the most — $9.2 million for Johnson, $14.3 million against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic nominee. The Senate Leadership Fund had contributed $19.8 million against Barnes. Big Oil-backed Americans For Prosperity had spent $8.3 million for Johnson and $1.1 million against Barnes.
On Barnes’ behalf, the Senate Majority PAC had spent $16.9 million against Johnson and $285,833 for Barnes. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had spent $4.1 against Johnson.
The race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District had received $2.14 million in outside PAC spending so far, nearly all to the benefit of incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson — $947,929 for her, $1.19 million against Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. Just $103 has been spent in support of Mathis and $8 against Hinson.
On behalf of Hinson, the Congressional Leadership Fund spent most, $1.3 million — $1.19 million against Mathis, $150,000 for Hinson.
Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race had also seen $2.12 million in outside PAC spending, nearly all on behalf of incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks — $1.05 million for her, $1.05 million against Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City. Just $95 had been spent in support of Bohannan, and $8,341 against Miller-Meeks.
On behalf of Miller-Meeks, the Congressional Leadership Fund had spent most, $1.54 million — $1.04 million against Bohannan, $150,000 for Miller-Meeks.
Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race had received $1.98 million. Of that, $1.31 million had been on behalf of Republican Derrick Van Orden — $585,675 for him, $726,824 against Iowa Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and $301 against outgoing incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.
Another $662,825 had been spent on behalf of Democrats — $609,630 opposed to Van Orden, $25,129 for Pfaff, $28,058 for primary candidate Rebecca Cooke and $8 for Kind.
On behalf of Van Orden, PACs spending the most were the Congressional Leadership Fund ($424,126), Law Enforcement for a Safer America PAC ($350,000) and the National Republican Congressional Committee ($302,698).
Iowa’s U.S. Senate race had seen $2.3 million in outside PAC spending. Of that, $2.17 million was to the benefit of incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley — $2.15 million for Grassley, $15,000 against retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken. Another $150,620 was to the benefit of Democrats — $139,820 against Grassley, $10,792 for former primary candidate Dr. Glenn Hurst and $8 for former congresswoman and primary candidate Abby Finkenauer. No outside spending had been done supporting Franken.
The National Association of Realtors Congressional Fund had spent $1.78 million supporting Grassley. The Honoring Law Enforcement PAC had spent $166,302 supporting Grassley.
Progressive Super PAC MoveOn.org spent $137,370 against Grassley.
Local food
Beneath the din of major national issues like inflation and abortion, another conversation has been growing from several area candidates — developing local food systems.
Incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, plans to introduce a bill to amend the Iowa Constitution, if reelected, giving Iowans a legal right to a clean environment. As a way to help farmers adapt to that, he proposed redirecting agricultural energy to growing produce rather than mostly feed corn and soybeans. To make that feasible, he wants to invest in local food systems.
“Let’s nix this notion once and for all that ‘Iowa feeds the world,’” he said. “It’s not true from a factual standpoint and not possible from an aspirational standpoint. We can feed ourselves. Changing mindsets is part of that. Then, creating market demand.”
Isenhart said the systems could tie into another of his proposals — free, universal meals in public schools.
“As part of that, let’s try to source 50%, direct the schools to maximize their procurement from local sources,” he said. “Refreshing the soil and clean water comes with that. And it will boost rural economies and repopulate rural Iowa with farmers growing stuff that people actually eat.”
Gerald Podraza, the Democrat challenger in Illinois Senate District 45, has a similar plan if elected over Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, to represent Jo Daviess County.
“We, along with Wisconsin and Iowa, share a priority of producing locally-grown food,” he said. “But there’s an issue of distributorship. One of the things I want to work on is developing a program through the Illinois State Board of Education where rural high schools have a food science program that is oriented to food manufacturing, then use that to support the local schools in a given county.”
It is not just Democrats talking about local foods. Republican Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has touted the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants his department provides to local food systems.
“Iowa farmers have a longstanding tradition of producing high-quality food and Choose Iowa is all about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising, processing and marketing,” he said .
Awards
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was named a 2021-2022 “Friend of Home Health Care” by the Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care.
Endorsements
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, announced the endorsement of her bid for reelection by the Iowa Federation of Labor, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, the Iowa State Education Association, Planned Parenthood of Iowa, Firefighters Local 25, the National Association of Letter Carrier Branch No. 257, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the Iowa UAW State Community Action Program and the Justice for All PAC last week.
Calendar
9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main Street — Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken will speak at the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s sixth and final Politics & Eggs event of the year.
