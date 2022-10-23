Area federal candidates’ campaigns have benefited from many millions in outside Super PAC spending, either in favor of them or against their opponent, so far in the 2022 campaign — money which does not make their quarterly campaign finance reports.

According to Federal Election Commission data compiled by transparency organization OpenSecrets, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race had received the third-most of any 2022 campaign in the country this election cycle, as of Friday. Outside PACs had spent $96.1 million on that race. Of that, $61.7 million had been to the benefit of incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Another $37.6 million had been to the benefit of Democrats.

