DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A process that started nearly five months ago has come to a halt after the Dyersville City Council voted, 3-2, against a request to rezone property along the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Located at 214 First Street SW, the property, owned by John Rankins, previously housed a veterinary clinic with an A-1 agriculture zoning designation.
With the desire to use the existing building for retail, Rankins requested that the city rezone the property to C-1 commercial late last year.
At a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 12, Rankins said he intended to put a bin store at the location. However, that vision did not fit the city’s future-use objectives, at least according to the downtown and comprehensive plans.
“(City Administrator Mick) Michel stated this is not the space for retail,” Planning and Zoning Commission minutes read. “He suggested that if the commission considers this space for commercial to make it conditional for no drive-through. Michel stated C-1 is inappropriate due to environmental constraints and there is no parking for retail space.”
Ultimately, the commission gave a recommendation for C-1 with the condition it be used solely for office space with no drive-thru. The proposal was presented to the council Jan. 2 for consideration, but Rankins withdrew the request to speak with an attorney, city minutes state.
Rankins again requested a hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission, which was held March 13. Amanda Rankins, speaking on a request from John Rankins, informed the commission they again were seeking a C-1 designation with no restrictions.
“Rankins stated that in talking to an attorney, they were told that even if a vet clinic would go in there, they would still need to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission because it is zoned A-1 restricted,” minutes state. “She stated they are confused on what it is zoned and what it can be used for.”
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Roger Gibbs stated that the last time the issue was discussed, the commission was unsure and wanted the City Council to make the decision.
Minutes state the comprehensive plan determined the highest and best use of the property was green space, but Rankins said they have no intention of tearing the building down.
Michel also stated during the meeting that at this time the city is not considering purchasing the property nor has there been any discussion on that matter.
Following the hearing, a motion was made to deny the request and have the property remain A-1, but it died for a lack of a second, sending the issue back to the council.
In April, the council voted, 3-2, in support of an ordinance to move forward with the conditional C-1 proposal, which was supported by Council Members Mike English, Jenni Ostwinkle Silva and Jim Gibbs and opposed by Council Members Mike Oberbroeckling and Tom Westhoff.
At the second reading of the ordinance May 1, English and Ostwinkle Silva again voted in favor, but Gibbs joined Oberbroeckling and Westhoff in dissent.
According to Michel, John Rankins has to wait a year before he can petition the city for another rezoning. For it to have a better chance of success, he likely will need to petition the council to change the comprehensive and downtown plans via ordinance, which serve as the city’s guiding documents in these considerations.
