DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A process that started nearly five months ago has come to a halt after the Dyersville City Council voted, 3-2, against a request to rezone property along the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.

Located at 214 First Street SW, the property, owned by John Rankins, previously housed a veterinary clinic with an A-1 agriculture zoning designation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.