The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Chavenelle Road project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize the city to advertise for bids for the reconstruction of a portion of Chavenelle Road, along with setting a public hearing for plans and specifications of the project to be held on July 6.
Background: City officials intend to reconstruct Chavenelle from the Northwest Arterial to Radford Road. The project was recommended after several businesses along that portion of the road stated its condition is slowing down operational efficiency and causing additional wear on transportation vehicles.
Estimated at the time to be a $4.1 million project, the city applied for a $1.9 million grant from Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy program, but it did not receive the grant. The latest city documents now put the project’s estimated cost at about $3.2 million.
What’s next: If favorable bids are received, a construction contract is expected to be awarded on July 19, with the project to be completed by the end of November.
Arts grants
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to use fiscal year 2021 Arts & Culture Grant program balances for a one-time creative resiliency funding program for Dubuque arts and culture nonprofits.
Background: The city’s fiscal year 2021 budget featured $285,000 for local arts and culture nonprofits to “cultivate diverse arts and culture experiences in the community,” according to city documents. Grant programs created with those funds did not allocate all of the money in the allotted timelines, with about $23,311 remaining unspent.
City staff now intend to use those remaining funds to award $750 to $1,500 grants for recovery and resiliency efforts for local arts and culture nonprofits.
What’s next: The newly developed Creative Resiliency grants will be awarded between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
Water bonds
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for issuing $3.8 million in water revenue refunding bonds in order to capitalize on long-term interest savings.
Background: The city has issued water revenue bonds to pay for water main replacements and water system improvements. The bonds must be paid back over time with interest. Officials will replace those existing loans with new water revenue bonds with lower interest rates, creating long-term savings for the city.
The newly proposed $3.8 million bond would come with an interest rate that would save the city an estimated $374,076.
What’s next: On June 21, council members will hold a public hearing on the issuance of the water revenue bonds. Afterward, council members will vote on whether to adopt a resolution declaring a date when the council would decide to approve the proposed bond issuance.