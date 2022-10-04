Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Asbury and Bellevue, Iowa.
A Dubuque bar recently reopened under new ownership, and a local insurance agency plans to move into the site of a longtime sports store.
The Dungeon, 302 Locust St., on Saturday again opened its doors after being closed during September while new co-owners Laurie Paulsen and Jake Roth prepared to take the reins.
Paulsen has been a bartender at The Dungeon for more than four years, while Roth joined the staff in February.
“I’ve wanted to own a bar for a while,” Roth said. “This one just kind of fell into my lap.”
The bar was owned since its 2016 opening by Jim and Cori Kunnert, who also own the neighboring Shot Tower Inn. However, the Kunnerts sold the 302 Locust St. building to Ludovissy & Associates Insurance about a month ago, and Paulsen and Roth assumed ownership of The Dungeon at that time.
Jon Ludovissy, managing partner with Ludovissy & Associates, said the business intends to renovate the main level of the building, which formerly housed Kunnert’s Sports for more than 38 years. The firm then will move its Dubuque office, currently located at 787 W. Locust St., to the renovated building by the spring of 2023.
Meanwhile, Paulsen and Roth spent September making some minor changes to the bar’s space. These included installing new decorations and menu boards, adding an additional dartboard and rearranging furniture to create a dedicated space for bands and live musicians to play.
“We just see that there’s a lot of opportunity with this bar, and we love the location,” Paulsen said. “We want this to be a place people can stop in, have a few drinks and spend the night.”
The Dungeon will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Paulsen said the business also plans to offer flexible hours connected with sporting events and downtown Dubuque festivities. The business can be reached at 563-845-0479.
Bellevue boutique expands
A Bellevue boutique’s expansion to offer items from major retailers at discounted prices has been met with enthusiasm from the community, according to its owners.
Jayson Heiar and Stacy Budde-Heiar have owned Classy Closet Consignment and Boutique, 114 N. Riverview St., since 2009. The store sells new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and household items.
In April 2021, the couple expanded the business by launching Classy Closet Liquidation, which is located next door at 116 N. Riverview.
Budde-Heiar said the business offers overstock products such as furniture, clothing and household goods purchased from major retail stores, which then is sold at a discount of about 50% off the original cost.
“I thought about just bringing this inventory into town to see how it would do, to offer things for the people in Bellevue, because everybody likes home decor,” she said. “We buy the stuff that is overstock, and we try not to buy anything that’s returned or damaged items.”
Classy Closet Liquidation’s hours vary but are posted regularly on the business’s Facebook page and on the facility’s door. The business can be reached via Facebook or by calling Classy Closet Consignment and Boutique at 563-872-3024.
Asbury holistic healing business grows
An Asbury business focused on holistic healing continues to grow three years after the owner’s cancer went into remission.
Restore and Renew Therapeutics, 5070 Asbury Road, Suite C, has added holistic healing services, most recently fitness classes, since it was opened by Lindsey Topping in August 2021.
“The reaction that I’ve gotten has been really good,” Topping said. “We’ve kept growing every single month, which shows that this is a need and people like it.”
Topping, who is a physical therapist, decided to start the business after being diagnosed with cancer in 2017. She has been in remission since 2019.
“I was reaching out to all kinds of holistic cancer treatment options — acupuncture, chiropractors, massage, infrared saunas,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, everybody needs to be doing this right now and not wait until a cancer diagnosis.”
At the start, Restore and Renew had Topping’s physical therapy services and two infrared saunas.
Since then, she has brought in people to do other services, such as massage therapy and acupuncture.
The fitness classes began in August, Topping said. Four classes are offered: strength training, circuit training, a functional fitness class to increase strength and flexibility and an “essential fitness” class for a full-body workout.
Topping also opened a cold-pressed juice bar this week. She said six juices will be offered on rotation.
Topping hopes to continue growing her business, with goals of adding an oxygen chamber, nurse practitioner and chiropractor.
“What I like best is when cancer clients come in,” she said. “They come in with all these questions and are faced with this big diagnosis, and I can tell them what I’ve gone through and the information that I used. They’re healing themselves when they come here.”
Restore and Renew Therapeutics is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The business can be reached at 563-583-0596 and found online at restoreandrenewtherapeutics.com.
Reporter Kayli Reese contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.