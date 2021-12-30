Sorry, an error occurred.
Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers have proposed a bill that would enable counties to collect registration fees of up to $100 annually on animal-drawn vehicles.
The legislation is backed by Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
Counties would be required to allocate 50% of the fee to the township in which the vehicle is kept, and the revenue only could be used for transportation-related projects.
The lawmakers’ districts have large Amish communities that rely upon such modes of transport, and county officials have expressed concern that the wheels on buggies contribute to road wear.
