With less two months left of the current U.S. Congress, local political scientists said results of this year’s election will impact what happens in the ongoing lame-duck session.
In 2022 midterm elections, an anticipated “red wave” of Republican wins never coalesced nationally, with Republicans only flipping the U.S. House of Representatives and Democrats keeping control in the U.S. Senate. In Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois, Republicans fared better and will represent four of five area congressional districts.
But for the next two months, Democrats still control both chambers, including two retiring members of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Grant County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill. — U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
The post-election lame-duck session already saw Democrats in the Senate unite with enough Republican support — including from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa — to dodge a filibuster and advance a bill that codifies equal rights to marriage for same-sex and interracial couples.
Since then, no marquee legislative accomplishment has materialized. But, last week, President Joe Biden shared plans to push a bill that would ban assault rifles. Bipartisan groups of lawmakers have outlined plans for immigration and electoral reform. And, with House Republicans threatening not to support raising the federal debt limit, Democrats are trying to fit that in while still in control of the chamber.
It is that last task which Chris Larimer, a political science professor at University of Northern Iowa, thinks has been the focus of lawmakers’ attention in recent days.
“A lot of time is going to be spent on budget negotiations and what sort of deal is going to be made about the debt ceiling,” he said. “Is there going to be a repeat of a few years ago, with a prolonged standoff over government funding and a shutdown? That’s hard to know, but the budget deadline is December 16. I don’t know that there’s going to be much else done until that is.”
Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College in Dubuque, said he still expects a busy lame-duck session, especially to gather accomplishments for 2024 campaigns.
“It could also be part of (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi‘s final stretch to close out her speakership — that legacy component,” he said. “But there’s a sense of urgency for Democrats because they want to put forward additional legislative achievements so those can be talking points for the upcoming election — not just the presidential, but also congressional.
“While there was certainly a red wave here in the area, that wasn’t true nationally. That buoyed expectations a bit for Democrats looking toward 2024. Democrats can also then juxtapose, say Republicans are being recalcitrant or obstructionist, if they hold things up when they take over the House.”
The one historically reliable feature of a lame-duck session Budzisz said may not play out this winter is a rush in the Senate to appoint federal judges.
“If Democrats lost the Senate, there would have been as big a rush as there could be,” he said. “But they’ve bought some breathing space for that.”
Larimer and Budzisz said they expect split control of Congress to cause gridlock.
“I think it’s going to be hard for things to get done, that both sides are going to push pretty hard on their agendas,” Larimer said. “... I would imagine that both sides will go pretty hard on their priorities. But it’s going to depend on if the House really does start a bunch of investigations (into the Biden administration). I would be surprised if there would be much in the way of Republicans or Democrats splitting from their party, just based on the trends we’ve seen over time, the way political scientists count bipartisan moves.”
Budzisz said that would be a return to “classic politics.”
“For Republicans, the focus seems like it is going to be on ‘federal overreach’ or ‘overspending,’” he said. “They’ll make the argument that they are the control on that. In some ways, we’ve returned to a kind of normalcy in politics — the battleground between one house of Congress and the other, with the president on one side.”
The wild card, Budzisz said, will be how hotly internal Republican internal debates burn about support for the next House speaker.
“Last time I looked, there are enough Republicans who said they would not vote for (House Minority Leader Kevin) McCarthy that he would not have enough,” he said. “... If the more far-right section of the Republican congressional conference goes toward a scorched-earth approach to this speakership fight, if there is pressure to the point of shutting down the conference and hurting Republicans’ ability to legislate, I would expect some of the more moderate or centrist Republicans could look across the aisle for support there instead.”
Some Iowa Republicans receive new committees
Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, announced committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session, including some changes for area lawmakers.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, will again chair the House Ethics Committee and serve on the Ways and Means Committee but will also will join the Economic Growth and Technology Committee, the Education Committee and the Local Government Committee.
Iowa Rep.-elect Craig Johnson, R-Independence — currently in the Iowa Senate — will co-chair the Education Committee and serve on the State Government and Ways and Means committees.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, will serve on the Education and the Labor and Workforce committees.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, again will chair the House Commerce Committee and serve on the State Government, Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection and Ways and Means committees.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, again will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Appropriations Committees.
Awards
Wisconsin Builders Association presented Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, with its 2022 Friend of Housing Award.
