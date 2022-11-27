With less two months left of the current U.S. Congress, local political scientists said results of this year’s election will impact what happens in the ongoing lame-duck session.

In 2022 midterm elections, an anticipated “red wave” of Republican wins never coalesced nationally, with Republicans only flipping the U.S. House of Representatives and Democrats keeping control in the U.S. Senate. In Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois, Republicans fared better and will represent four of five area congressional districts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.