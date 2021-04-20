ELIZABTH, Ill. -- A proposed splash pad project in Elizabeth will cost significantly more than projected.
The lowest bid for the project came in at $625,000, about $200,000 more than the village originally budgeted, prompting the village board to table accepting a bid at a meeting earlier this month.
The village originally intended to use a combination of grant and loan funds to construct a splash pad at Terrapin Park at a cost of $425,000.
Village President Mike Dittmar attributed the bid amount to high materials costs. He said village officials plan to pay for the increased cost by using funds that were granted by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. He added that measures have been taken to reduce the cost by having the village landscape the splash pad property, instead of the contractor, which he estimated will bring down the cost to about $575,000.
Dittmar added that a bid for the project likely will be accepted on Wednesday, April 21.