A Dubuque business selling a variety of street crepes is now mobile.
After two years of selling crepes out of a tent at Dubuque Farmers Market, The Crepe Iron now can come directly to customers with a new trailer.
“We couldn’t grow any more under the tents, so we had to choose to go either brick-and-mortar or get a trailer, and we chose a trailer,” said owner Sarah Goodall. “This way, we can go to the people.”
Goodall said she and her husband, Jeremy, came up with the idea for the Crepe Iron in 2019. She debuted the business at Dubuque Farmers Market in 2020 with her manager, Beth Steel.
“That was the COVID year, and we didn’t think we’d do well at all, but the community really came out,” she said.
That first year, she said, the business started with two irons to make crepes, but the new trailer has six irons.
The street crepes are sturdier, so customers can walk around with them, Goodall said.
The menu features a rotation of crepes, but it typically has two sweet and two savory options. It also always has its “classic” crepe on the menu, which is filled with strawberries, bananas and Nutella.
However, Goodall said they also will make anything that customers request.
“We say, ‘If you can dream it, you can put it in a crepe,’” she said.
The Crepe Iron trailer will be featured at the upcoming Dubuque Farmers Market.
The Crepe Iron also will make its debut this year at Millwork Night Market and Food Truck Friday in Washington Square. The trailer also can be booked for private events.
Goodall said she is looking forward to continuing to make connections with community members as her business expands.
“It’s neat to create something out of nothing,” she said. “It’s fun to use my creative side more, both design-wise and culinary-wise.”
The Crepe Iron can be reached at 563-299-9999 or crepeironllc@gmail.com. It also can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @crepeiron.