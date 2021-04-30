A seatbelt survey conducted by the Dubuque Police Department this month found a 77.8% overall compliance rate.
Police conducted the survey on residential, commercial, industrial and highway routes, according to a press release. They calculated compliance based on a random sampling of 100 vehicles in four areas.
Police reported a compliance rate of 77% at the intersection of West Ninth and Main streets; 83% at the intersection of Hillcrest and Carter roads; 72% at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Devon Drive; and 79% at the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and Fengler Street.
Results are reported to the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, according to the release.