LA CROSSE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man is accused of keeping a woman captive in a La Crosse residence for multiple days and making her ride in the trunk of his vehicle.
Cole J. Clark, 27, of Lancaster, Wis., is charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with kidnapping, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, as well as three counts of felony bail jumping. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 24.
Court documents state that officers responded to a residence on Fifth Avenue South in La Crosse at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man reported that a woman — his stepdaughter and the mother of Clark’s child — was being kept captive inside the residence. Court documents do not identify the woman.
The man reported that he had been looking for his stepdaughter “all weekend” and began pounding on the door of the Fifth Avenue South residence on Sunday.
“(The woman) answered the door and was screaming hysterically,” documents state. “She ran out of the door with no shoes on and immediately got into (her stepfather’s) vehicle. (Her stepfather) stated he believed (his stepdaughter) was made to stay in the house against her will and Cole had fabricated a story she was in a severe accident and in a hospital in Madison.”
The woman was transported to a community center after officers saw her “crying, hysterical and shaking” in her stepfather’s vehicle. Documents state that officers recognized the woman from previous domestic incidents involving her and Clark.
During an interview with law enforcement, the woman said Clark showed up at her residence Jan. 11 and stayed for two days, though the woman asked Clark to leave several times.
The woman reported that on Jan. 13, she again told Clark to leave and Clark took her keys and phone.
“She stated he would not let her leave and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave,” documents state. “... Cole stated, ‘If you leave, I’m going to stab you with a kitchen knife,’ and threatened to beat her with a baton.”
Clark messaged the woman’s family members and told them she was in a crash and needed emergency surgery in Madison, documents state.
Clark also made the woman get into the trunk of his vehicle while he dropped their daughter off with family members, documents state. The drive lasted for 30 to 40 minutes.
“(The woman) stated this behavior continued throughout the weekend and she was just hoping somebody would come to her house to help her,” documents state.
The woman reported that on Sunday, Clark hid in a closet when someone began pounding on the door. The woman then grabbed her phone and ran into her stepfather’s vehicle.
Officers arrested Clark on Sunday inside the residence. During an interview with police, Clark told officers that the woman made up the story about being in a crash and denied having control of her phone, documents state.