LA CROSSE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man is accused of keeping a woman captive in a La Crosse residence for multiple days and making her ride in the trunk of his vehicle.

Cole J. Clark, 27, of Lancaster, Wis., is charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with kidnapping, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, as well as three counts of felony bail jumping. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 24.

