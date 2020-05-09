At the close of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Dubuque Education Association named its finalists for the 2020-2021 Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year.
Finalists are: Ann Arnold, Alternative Learning Center; Leah Decker, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Karla Digman, George Washington Middle School; Tiara Gooch, Irving Elementary School; Jessica Kluck, Dubuque Senior High School; Lisa McGrane, Hoover Elementary School; Diona Montana, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School; Angie Noel, Hempstead High School; Charlie Schmeichel, Kennedy Elementary School; Laura Ward, Eisenhower Elementary School.