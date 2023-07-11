Nancy Piersch was a student at Wahlert High School in Dubuque when a friend said, “Hey, my boyfriend has a friend. Do you guys want to go out with us?”
Meanwhile, the gal’s boyfriend was asking Gary Odefey the same question across town at Dubuque Senior High School.
“He said, ‘I’ll set you up with her,’” Gary, now 71, recalled.
Unbeknownst to either Gary or Nancy, their friends were setting them up on a blind date for an entirely different reason than simply because they thought the pair would make a good match.
They weren’t allowed to see each other.
“Apparently, (my friend’s) parents wouldn’t let her date him,” Nancy Odefey, now 71, said. “So they came up with this plan, and when we went out, (Gary) came up to the door and got me. Then we went to my friend’s house, and he had to go to the door and get her, too.”
Gary and Nancy may have been pawns in their friends’ devious plan to outwit their parents, but it turned out that there was a spark during that very first date.
“We were both attracted to each other,” Gary said. “And we just kind of hit it off.”
Both of them graduated from high school a few months later. Nancy soon started radiology school at Mercy Hospital, and Gary had plans to attend the University of Dubuque.
“I had applied and been accepted (to school),” Nancy said. “That wasn’t going to change. But the problem (for Gary) was they were still drawing numbers for the draft.”
Gary’s number was a low 50.
“I was pretty certain I was going to get drafted,” he said. “I had a college deferment, which I used since I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. And I just kind of waited for them to come and get me. And it didn’t take long.”
Gary was stationed in Germany during his Army service.
“Back then, we had no cell phones,” Nancy said. “Communication was just so different than it is now. So it was only letters. And we wrote every week.”
The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 1971.
After Gary’s discharge from the service and Nancy’s graduation from radiology school, the couple married on June 16, 1973, at Holy Trinity Church. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
“We didn’t have to wait until he got out,” Nancy said. “But I wasn’t going to quit school. I was determined that that wasn’t going to happen.”
The couple settled in Dubuque’s North End, where they raised two daughters — Jen Bartin and Kari Ranallo — before moving to their current home in Dubuque in 2000. They also have five grandchildren.
Nancy began working at Medical Associates, while Gary took a job as an upholsterer at Flexsteel and at John Deere Dubuque Works before landing what would be his career.
“Then there was a huge oil embargo and huge recession,” Gary said. “I got laid off. There was no place to get work. So I ended up selling cars. And I ended up doing that until I retired.”
Gary worked in the car sales business for more than 30 years, most of them at Richardson Motors in Dubuque. Nancy worked the same number of years as a full-time radiology technician before taking an opportunity to teach at NICC.
“I was teaching radiology tech classes, and then sometimes I worked at the hospital,” she said. “It worked out well. I thought teaching was pretty cool. I loved seeing students going from knowing nothing to learning and being excited about it.”
Kari, of La Crosse, Wis., remembers summers spent on the river with her parents, sister and extended family.
“We spent most weekends on the river on my grandparents’ boat,” she said. “We’d always go to the beach and swim.”
Gary retired in 2016, and Nancy followed a year later. Since then, the couple ramped up their activities to include pickleball, hiking and traveling to many of the country’s national and state parks. They also spend a few months during the winter in Florida every year, where they continue their hiking and pickleball activities unimpeded by the weather.
“We have so enjoyed the traveling,” Gary said. “Our daughter (Jen), who is the camper and the traveler, loves national parks and said, ‘You should go to some parks,” and now we’ve been to about 20.”
Glacier National Park, near Kalispell, Mont., is their favorite park so far.
“Just the vistas and beauty,” Nancy said. “The lakes, everything about it. You go around every corner and you just say, ‘Wow!’”
Gary and Nancy have also started a tradition of taking each of their grandchildren on a short vacation for their 11th birthdays — so far, they’ve taken a grandson on a biking trip to Minnesota, another grandson to South Dakota and a granddaughter to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park in Michigan.
Kari said she and her sister like watching their parents enjoy retirement.
“It’s been a joy watching them change and grow,” she said. “When they became empty nesters, they really started to enjoy other activities.”
Gary and Nancy said they’ve always been in sync with each other.
“We just clicked almost immediately,” Nancy said. “We were both kind of low-key people, and pretty practical people. So often people might get married younger, and they change, but they change differently. We are just always on the same page.”
Gary said one of the keys to their long marriage has been appreciation.
“Just appreciate what you have, that’s a big thing,” he said. “We enjoy each other. We spend a lot of time together. And we appreciate each other.”
While they celebrated their anniversary in June, they are planning a big anniversary trip to Hawaii later this month with their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, and are looking forward to exploring a place they haven’t been to yet with their entire family.
“My parents have always had a close marriage that I’ve looked up to,” Kari said. “We’re thankful to have parents who show us and their grandchildren what a loving marriage is.”
For Nancy, it’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years.
“Who would’ve thought all those years ago that it would be 50 years?” she said.
“And they’ve been really good years,” Gary added.