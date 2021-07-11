DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As a lifelong New York Yankees fan, Don Scherrman was thrilled to hear that Iowa’s first-ever
Major League Baseball game would bring his beloved team right to his hometown.
“I was so excited when it was announced two years ago, but when it got canceled, I said, ‘Oh, it was too good to be true,’” said Scherrman, of Dyersville.
Scherrman was not the only one disappointed when last year’s Field of Dreams MLB game ultimately was canceled because of COVID-19. The game originally had been slated to feature the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, then the Sox vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
The temporary stadium was taken down, and many other plans set to welcome thousands to Dyersville were dashed.
But the rescheduled game between the Yankees and White Sox is fast approaching.
Plans have been in motion for months to prepare again for Iowa’s first MLB game, which will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Field of Dreams.
The temporary, 8,000-seat stadium is now going back up around a field made for the game, and a two-day celebration is set to take over the town. Two youth baseball teams — Amateur City Elite youth baseball, of Chicago, and a team from New York City’s DREAM program — will also play a nationally televised, under-14 game on the field Aug. 11.
While the excitement has been building and game day is only a month away, the MLB has yet to announce ticket sale plans.
But Scherman’s wife, Mary “Cookie” Scherrman, anticipates that the spotlight will shine brightly on the 4,000-person town of Dyersville on game day.
“We’re not big travelers, but when we go on trips, we will meet people and ask if they know the Field of Dreams,” she said. “95% of the people say, ‘Yes,’ and we say, ‘That’s our town.’ And this (MLB) game has put Dyersville on the map.”
The excitement also isn’t lost on local officials planning for the game and its expected large crowd.
“In my 30 years of working in this industry, the hair on the back of my head stands up thinking about the Sox playing the Yankees in a MLB game in a field carved out of a cornfield,” said Keith Rahe, Travel Dubuque president and CEO. “How cool is that?”
PLANS A YEAR IN THE MAKING
Mayor Jim Heavens said Dyersville didn’t have to enter a contest or compete for the chance to be the site of the “Field of Dreams” movie. Instead, a movie producer drove through the area and knew the movie had to be set in the surrounding cornfields.
Now with the field as an essential part of the community, Heavens said he hopes the MLB game will shine an even brighter light on the area.
“In a way, it’s good we had to wait a year (for the game),” he said. “We hope this can be an annual event, so we needed to come out swinging.”
Reconstruction on the 8,000-seat stadium is underway after the temporary pieces were taken down last year following the game’s cancellation. The only element that remained after that cancellation was the game-specific field that lies adjacent to the original movie site.
Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, noted that some people initially were concerned about the stadium being an “eyesore,” but it can be taken down in a matter of weeks after the game.
He added that ticket holders will be able to park on the Field of Dreams site on game day. Several acres along Hewitt Creek, which runs near the site, will be used for parking, he said. Also, MLB rented out land from neighboring farms for parking purposes.
As more plans were announced and work resumed on the stadium, Weinberg described the energy in Dyersville as “electric.”
“Even if you’re not an Iowan, you still know the Field of Dreams, and that’s not lost on the MLB,” he said. “Everyone wants to be a part of this.”
Dyersville-based FarmTek, a division of Engineering Services and Products Co., is helping with the work at the site. Dave Buchheit, the company’s vice president of operations, said FarmTek is constructing an 85-foot-by-400-foot fabric building that will be used as a utility space or a place to go in case of inclement weather.
“Small-town Iowa does have a lot of manufacturing diversity that does allow them to be on a stage like this,” he said. “... But it’s kind of amazing when Major League Baseball calls and asks you to put up a building of that size in your hometown.”
FarmTek also donated covers for home plate and the pitcher’s mound after being contacted by Weinberg, Buchheit added.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said security plans are being finalized for game day. Since the Dyersville Police Department likely will be busy with the activities in town, Kennedy said, the sheriff’s department will take the lead around the field.
Both ends of Lansing Road will be closed to traffic on game day, except to those who live on that stretch of road and game ticket holders.
“If local people want to come out and see what all the commotion looks like, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” he said.
A no-fly zone also will be in place for three miles around the site. Kennedy said there have been discussions about having the FBI’s anti-drone team on site, though plans were not confirmed since the team is in high demand.
Kennedy added that a large amount of traffic is expected to be heading to Dyersville throughout the week of the game, and he asked for people to be understanding of a slower traffic pace.
“We don’t know what to expect really, but we’re planning for what we think is going to happen, and we’d appreciate that people exercise patience,” Kennedy said. “If you need to go somewhere in those three or four days, anticipate it taking a little longer.”
WHOLE TOWN AFFAIR
Officials are planning to capitalize on the excitement with a two-day celebration, called Beyond the Game, set for Dyersville on Aug. 11 and 12. Beyond the Game was supposed to be a four-day event in 2020, but certain elements previously planned are no longer an option due to COVID-19.
“We’re hoping to be able to put on a great show here. We’re confident that we can, and we’re ready,” said Jacque Rahe, Dyersville Economic Development Corp. executive director. “... It puts us on the national stage once again, and we’re happy to accept that challenge.
Part of the celebration will be the “If You Build It” exhibit at 201 First Ave. E, which opened last year. Since the Field of Dreams movie site will be closed the week of the game, Rahe said, the exhibit gives people a chance to learn about the history of the film and why Dyersville was chosen as the site.
Another Beyond the Game element is the Experience Iowa Zone, which will showcase Iowa businesses and organizations, as well as a Kids Zone for family-friendly activities. Food vendors and a beer tent also will be set up at Westside Park.
In addition to some regional musical acts, a country concert is slated to take place on the night of Aug. 11. The headliner is country duo Maddie & Tae, who have three Top 10 songs on the Billboard Country chart. Rising country acts Shy Carter and Ingrid Andress will also perform.
A showing of the “Field of Dreams” movie also is planned that night in the Dyersville City Square, 214 First St. The official MLB game viewing party will then take over the square at 6 p.m. on game night, complete with LED screens.
About 90 volunteers are sought to help with Beyond the Game events.
Jacque Rahe said MLB also planned to get about 200 people to work at the Field of Dreams site on game day, and applications for those jobs have already been filled at the Travel Dubuque site.
Keith Rahe said there are no plans for activities in Dubuque, as the decision was made to center events around Dyersville. However, he noted that Dubuque is typically the hub for people looking for food and lodging during big events such as this.
“We’re just thrilled to be one of the communities that they’re bringing people out to,” he said.
BUSINESS RECOVERY
Area business owners also are excited to welcome visitors to the city. However, eatery options in Dyersville have dwindled as several spots closed in the past year.
Both Country Junction and Joe’s 2nd St. Diner shuttered this year, citing COVID-19 challenges as the reason. Dyersville also lost its Pizza Hut in 2020.
“The restaurant and bar scene is a bit depleted after COVID,” Jacque Rahe said. “But while we might not be able to have everything up and running, we have some exciting things in that area.”
Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co., said he is working to get additional outdoor seating to accommodate a larger crowd. He also was looking into having additional taps not just at the bar, but also in the beer garden.
He also was considering a food truck, noting concern about being “overwhelmed” on-site if other area businesses can’t accommodate a larger number of people.
“We are limited on the amount of restaurants for people to go and eat and gather,” Olberding said.
He added that he plans to double staffing during the game festivities, and that the brewery is in good shape when it comes to having enough hands on deck. Since other restaurants have reported staffing struggles in the wake of the pandemic, he hopes everyone will be able to work at full strength on game day.
Olberding also said he believes the game will be beneficial to all of Dyersville’s business community, especially those struggling with COVID-19-related issues.
“I’m just really looking forward to the people coming into town that have never seen Iowa or eastern Iowa,” he said. “I think they’ll be surprised how beautiful it is here and how nice people are. I lived away from Iowa for 30 years, and I came back and learned to appreciate it.”
However, a lot of those coming to Dyersville for the game festivities likely will have to head to neighboring towns to find a bite to eat.
“This thing will overwhelm the motels and eating places and things like that, so they’ll have to go to Dubuque,” Heavens said.
Other restaurants were making plans to accommodate the game crowd as well. Dyersville Family Restaurant owner Abbey Sejdini said the business hopes to hire more people and extend its hours, though details were not confirmed yet.
She also said the restaurant likely would serve a limited menu in the days around the game. Their normal menu is very large, she said, and with the added business, she didn’t think the kitchen could stay on top of all of it.
“It’ll be great. It’ll be awesome,” Sejdini said. “It’s just stressful. Everything is going to be good, and we’re going to give it our best.”
Chad’s Pizza owner Chad Clouse added that he is looking forward to the “ripple effect” of revenue that the game will bring.
“It’s definitely time to do community events and live outdoor events of all kinds, but the anticipation of this game is a long time coming,” he said. “The anticipation has been building for a year.”
Karla Thompson, Dyersville Chamber of Commerce executive director, added that she hopes the game and its surrounding festivities will draw people into local spots that become new favorites.
“We want to leave a lasting impression and a good memory with (visitors), so they can tell what a great place Iowa is, and Dubuque County,” she said. “We really do have a lot to see in this state, and I hope they do go back and spread the word.”
LARGE CROWD ANTICIPATED
Weinberg said traffic at the Field of Dreams site has increased since Go the Distance baseball took it over in 2012 and worked to promote the brand. The parking lot at the site on a summer afternoon is known to have vehicles with license plates spanning coast to coast.
But while many people have heard of the Field of Dreams from the film, Weinberg said not nearly as many people across the country could name Dyersville as its location. With this game, that fact is about to change.
“It puts Dyersville on the map in a way the movie never did,” Weinberg said. “... The tourism effects could extend decades.”
Tourism is certainly expected to increase during the week of the game across the tri-state area.
Across the Mississippi River, Galena Country Tourism put together a Field of Dreams walking tour that’s available on its website. The 12 sites on the tour were featured in the movie, when Galena served as the town of Chisholm, Minn.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keith Rahe said, he anticipated between 30,000 and 50,000 people to travel to the tri-state area for the game.
“What that looks like now coming out of the pandemic, I’m only going to be able to tell you on Aug. 13,” he said.
He added that the MLB game is coming as tourism in the area has started picking up following the doldrums during the pandemic. Since the spring, he said, tourism has increased on weekends and even during the week after schools let out for the summer.
In addition to those that travel to Dyersville for the game, others watching the game on TVs across the country will get a glimpse of the area.
“The MLB game is the cherry on top of the cake, so to speak,” Rahe said. “Everything that’s happening is going to help bring us out of COVID. … If you’re a sports fan in the U.S., you’re going to be watching this. The impact to our community is priceless. We can’t wait.”
Nearby hotels will be packed with visitors. Shelly Kalb, general manager of Comfort Inn in Dyersville, said the 50-room hotel is completely booked for the whole week of the game.
The city “took a hit” when the game — and its tourists — no longer were on schedule in 2020, Kalb said. But she now thinks the crowd size might be larger than anticipated.
“We’re running out of rooms,” she said. “We could use a lot more. But it’s going to be huge if it goes well.”
Thompson said having full hotels is nothing new to Dyersville, which has hosted events such as RAGBRAI stops and the Summer Farm Toy Shows. The chamber is collecting names of people willing to have their homes be used as accommodations for visitors during the game.
The Scherrmans put their home on that list, and Don said he jokingly asked the chamber if they can ensure Yankees fans stay at their home.
The couple said the setup will be similar to a bed-and-breakfast. They also were thinking about donating any money from renters to those still suffering the effect of two large hurricanes in Honduras, where their daughter works in the medical field.
Mary Scherrman added that so many people have a strong connection to the “Field of Dreams” movie, which she feels reveals something new with every viewing. She lived in Dyersville during filming, and she remembers most of the town taking part in the final scene featuring a line of cars headed toward the field.
“Later, I thought, ‘I wish I could have done that,’” she said.
With the MLB game, she again gets the chance to be a little part of the field’s history.