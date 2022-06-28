CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A former administrator who stole more than $500,000 from Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque was sentenced today to more than three years in federal prison.
Todd C. Wessels, 50, of Dubuque, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to three years and five months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Wessels was placed on administrative leave in February 2020 and resigned the following month from his positions as principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and as Holy Family’s curriculum/technology director.
The federal charge is connected with Wessels' use of a PayPal account to buy a handmade string instrument for $449 in 2019, according to court documents.
However, recently filed documents state that Wessels stole more than $500,000 from Holy Family starting "no later than June 2011" through "at least February 2020." However, they also note that "due to a lack of written inventory, the full extent of (Wessels') theft is unknown."
Wessels used Holy Family funds to buy items and services for himself and his family, including travel expenses, theatre tickets, food expenses and Wessels' electric bill at his residence.
Other purchases listed in documents included a swimming pool, expensive lightbulbs, beef brisket, virtual reality headsets, robots, Apple TVs "and more than a dozen 'Beats' ear buds and ear phones."