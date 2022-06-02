DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A charity softball game and autograph opportunities with former Major League Baseball players are some highlights of the week’s worth of events surrounding the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Beyond the Game festivities, planned by officials in Dubuque and Dyersville, will take place throughout Dyersville during the week of Aug. 8. All of the events surround the Aug. 11 game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as the Aug. 9 Minor League Baseball game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels.
“It definitely has grown quite a bit from last year, and honestly that’s because of the success from last year, how much people loved it and how many people came to the area,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.
Two days of Beyond the Game events took place last year around the first MLB Field of Dreams game. Rahe previously told the Telegraph Herald that an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people came to Dyersville for Beyond the Game activities last year.
New this year will be a multi-day Fan Fest, set to start Aug. 10 at St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville. Rahe said Fan Fest will include the opportunity to get free autographs from former MLB players.
“We have some pretty big names,” he said. “We’re in the process of finalizing a lot of that right now, but if you’re a Cubs fan or a Reds fan, you’re going to be amazed at the former players there. I can’t wait to make that announcement.”
Fan Fest also will feature vendors selling sports memorabilia, such as baseballs, jerseys and baseball cards.
Also on the schedule this year is a charity softball game between the USA Patriots and Field of Dreams Ghost Players, set for Aug. 12.
The USA Patriots are a team made up of veterans who have lost limbs. The game will be the only not-free Beyond the Game event, but all proceeds will go to charity.
“As of right now, we’re working on where that game is going to be played,” Rahe said. “We’re hoping to do it at the original (Field of Dreams) movie site.”
Beyond the Game also will focus on regional music acts, with bands scheduled throughout the day on Aug. 11 and 12.
Last year, star country duo Maddie & Tae performed in Dyersville the day before the MLB game.
“We wanted to scale it back just a little bit,” Rahe said. “... We’re putting more resources into the Fan Fest this year. We didn’t have that last year.”
Rahe noted that Aug. 12 will feature evening performances from Not Quite Brothers and Spazmatics, who both are popular local bands that draw large crowds.
All week, the “If You Build It” exhibit, which focuses on the history of the Field of Dreams site and 1989 movie, will be open at its new location in the former Tegeler Dairy building at 310 Second St. SE. The exhibit was open for two years on First Avenue West.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the exhibit should open in June at its new location.
“We have more space, so we’re adding new displays,” she said. “Now, MLB is part of the movie site’s history, so we’re adding that whole component.”
Thompson added that volunteers will be sought for Beyond the Game activities, but officials are working on finalizing a schedule and how much help will be needed.
Organizers are working hard to grow Beyond the Game offerings from the year prior, she added.
“It’s definitely a learning curve,” she said. “When you’re working with this volume of an event and the people, and you don’t know how many people will come, there are a lot of unknowns. And with the weather in there, that threw us a curveball last year. But we’re taking all of that knowledge and experience and trying to make this an even better event.”
Rahe also teased announcements for “big” MLB game-related activities taking place in Dubuque and Galena, Ill., that will be announced at a later date. Most events will be public, he said, but a couple will be invite-only.
“Stay tuned,” he said. “We’re going to have more great things to come. I think people are going to be very excited.”
To see more details on Beyond the Game, go to beyondthegameiowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.