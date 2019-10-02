The following is a list of The Northeast Iowa Council of the Boy Scouts who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019, along with details of each scouts’ service project.
Additional scouts and details of their respective projects will be published at later dates:
Benjamin Gansemer, of Durango, Iowa, Troop 88: Built picnic tables to be used at the Rickardsville ball diamond and renovated existing picnic tables.
Cole Kelchen, of Epworth, Iowa, Troop 70: Built a pavilion for shade, a dog ramp and a see-saw for the Epworth Dog Park.
Nicholas Maiers, of New Vienna, Iowa, Troop 88: Expanded the picnic area under the pavilion at the Luxemburg city Park by building three tables.
Bret Sandman, of Dubuque, Troop 7: Installed a gaga ball pit at Eisenhower Elementary School in Dubuque.
Cole Turnis, of Manchester, Iowa, Troop 34: Refurbished the gazebo at the Delaware County Courthouse by cleaning, stripping, staining and sealing the wood.
Tristan Voelker, of Manchester, Troop 34: Fixed the fittings on the back patio of the lodge at Backbone State Park.
Caleb Zehr, of Manchester, Troop 34: Refurbished a playground for the West Delaware Elementary School by removing weeds and spreading new wood chips, removing a railroad tie border, repainted lines on the black top and added a gaga ball pit.