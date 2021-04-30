The annual Northeast Iowa Greenhouse Tour kicks off the week of Saturday, May 1, in Allamakee, Buchanan, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.
Dozens of greenhouses are participating in the promotion, which encourages travelers to take self-guided tours of more than 45 stores in the six counties, according to the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association. Hours vary by location.
Local participating greenhouses include (with hours, when available):
- Nature’s Haven Farms, 23784 Great River Road, Garnavillo (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, May 4 to 8)
- Elkader Greenhouse, 700 E. Bridge St., Elkader (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, May 3 to 7; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8)
- Highway 52 Flowers, 26782 U.S. 52, Garnavillo (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, May 3 to 8; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9)
- Murray Outdoor Store, 1402 S. U.S. 52, Guttenberg
- Bontrager Greenhouse, 39374 Granite Ave, Edgewood
- Turkey River Greenhouse, 700 E. Bridge St., Elkader (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9)
- Horseshoe Ridge Greenhouse, 25576 Horseshoe Road, Edgewood
More information is online at visitiowa.org.