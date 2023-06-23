Police said a woman loaded unauthorized wagering credits on club card accounts at a Dubuque casino where she worked.
Krysten L. Davis, 22, of 1673 Hickson Ave., was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Davis was employed from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3 as a players’ club customer service representative at Diamond Jo Casino. Her duties included helping patrons with their VIP club accounts.
At the end of January, casino management discovered that wagering credits had been loaded onto unfamiliar, non-local players’ club card accounts.
“These credits can be used to wager free play on the casino floor,” documents state.
A casino internal review indicated that all of the suspicious transactions were performed by Davis, whose work schedule corresponded with the dates of the unauthorized transactions, documents state. Security camera footage also confirmed that the transactions were completed while Davis was working.
Davis admitted to police that “she purposefully added unauthorized credits on random player accounts throughout the month of January and printed out new cards with altered security pin numbers,” documents state.
Davis then provided these newly printed cards to people she knew, including her boyfriend, documents state.
The internal investigation revealed that more than 25 non-local customer accounts had been misused, resulting in a loss of more than $1,500 for the casino, documents state.