The bridge along Old Highway Road west of the Dubuque County Fairgrounds is one of the road projects for this coming fiscal year.

 Dave Kettering

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7 million in road construction projects for the next year, including a bridge replacement on Old Highway Road and a six-mile stretch of repaving.

The list of projects for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is smaller than in either of the previous two years, when the Board of Supervisors and county roads department attempted to draw down on reserve funds. But County Engineer Russell Weber said the county will still make significant progress toward its goals of improving the roads system.

