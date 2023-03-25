The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $7 million in road construction projects for the next year, including a bridge replacement on Old Highway Road and a six-mile stretch of repaving.
The list of projects for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is smaller than in either of the previous two years, when the Board of Supervisors and county roads department attempted to draw down on reserve funds. But County Engineer Russell Weber said the county will still make significant progress toward its goals of improving the roads system.
One of the highest-profile projects on next year’s list is the $1.4 million replacement of a bridge on Old Highway Road over a railway, just west of the intersection with Seippel Road.
Recommended for you
“The primary reason for that one is deck deterioration,” Weber said. “It’s also slightly narrow, so it tends to bottleneck traffic.”
The project is scheduled to begin around June 12 and has a 100-day work contract for its completion, he said.
The project list includes two other bridge replacements — one on Olde Worthington Road, for $350,000, and one on Fishpond Road for $375,000.
The most expensive project on the list is a $2.9 million asphalt overlay on a 6.3-mile stretch of McAndrews Road, which will include widening and culvert replacements.
“There are wheel ruts, edge deterioration and typical aging,” Weber said. “That edge line deterioration makes that road appear more narrow than it is, which causes a safety concern from people hugging that center line.”
A 6.8-mile overlay project had been planned on Girl Scout Road as well, for $2.8 million. Weber and supervisors agreed to push the repaving of that stretch to the following fiscal year.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said that brought the total price for road projects down significantly.
“We made an adjustment to that project, which changed our outlook and, therefore, fund balances,” she told the Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting.
The paving of Girl Scout Road would have made up $2 million of the total cost. But Weber said he would still replace culverts and widen slopes on that stretch to prepare for the repaving next year.
Other projects include a box extension and culvert replacement project on Bernard Road for $300,000 and a reinforced concrete box replacement on Oakland Farms Road for $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.