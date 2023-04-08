ELKADER, Iowa — Eli Belser, 8, knows exactly what he wants to do on his family’s upcoming trip to Disney World.
“I want to get a real magic wand and a real magic broom,” said the Elkader youngster, talking excitedly about his plans to visit the Harry Potter-themed area at nearby Universal Orlando Resort.
He and his four siblings also look forward to meeting characters from Disney films such as Moana, Mickey Mouse and Chip and Dale.
The Belser family is traveling to Disney World this month through Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fulfill wishes of children with a critical illness. Eli battled an aggressive form of cancer several years ago.
Before they leave, the Belsers will enjoy a sendoff ceremony from the people who helped make Eli’s wish come true — a team of Dubuque County police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and paramedics who host a “Cuffs and Hoses Making Wishes Come True” softball tournament fundraiser each August to support Make-A-Wish and sponsor children such as Eli.
“Eli’s family have been amazing to work with, so humble and so kind,” said Rita Schmitt, a Cuffs and Hoses member who works as an emergency room nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “ … I’m so excited for them to go. We’ve all been waiting for this for a really long time.”
Eli was about 4 years old when he began suffering fatigue and debilitating pain, according to his mother, Katie Belser.
He initially was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, but when treatments provided no relief, doctors at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital found tumors in Eli’s abdomen and diagnosed him with stage 4 neuroblastoma.
After multiple rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation and immunotherapy, Eli was declared to have no evidence of disease in May 2020. He is now a healthy, active elementary schooler who loves wrestling and playing with his siblings.
“If you see Eli out in public, it would never even cross your mind that he was ever sick or went through the things he went through,” Katie said. “He really has no limitations, and he does it all — or at least, tries to.”
During Eli’s time receiving treatment, the Belsers were paired with Schmitt and her husband, who serve as “wish granters” for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Eli determined that his wish would be a visit to Disney World, and it was something to which he looked forward during long, grueling treatments, even when the COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary halt on all travel-related wishes.
Schmitt helped connect the Belsers with the Cuffs and Hoses tournament so that local first responders could sponsor Eli’s wish, and he threw out the first pitch at the softball tournament in 2021. Eli’s is one of 12 wishes the group has adopted over the past 11 years.
Cuffs and Hoses members will gather with the Belsers’ and friends at the Elkader Fire Station on April 16 to wish them well before they leave for their nearly week-long trip to Disney World.
“To have a lot of people be able to be there at the same time and celebrate will be really fun, and it truly means a lot to us,” Katie said.
