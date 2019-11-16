As Grant Wulf gazed into the depths of the Mississippi River, the murky water an icy 32 degrees, he felt no fear.
A veteran of the Polar Plunge, Wulf knew surviving the hypothermia-inducing event would be an exercise in placing mind over matter. Also, booze.
"I focus my Chi pretty good and center myself with a few beers," said Wulf, a brewer/Jack-of-all trades at Dubuque's Dimensional Brewing Company. "And I try to compromise with the chill in my bones later on with some toe warmers. And that's about it."
Wulf, clad in shorts and a loud shirt that wouldn't be out of place on a Caribbean cruise, was one of about 115 people who took the plunge today at the boat ramp on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The event supports Special Olympics Iowa, an organization that offers friendly sporting opportunities to adults and children who have special needs. Organizers expect to raise $45,000 from the Dubuque event alone.
"It's our signature fundraising event for Special Olympics Iowa, and Special Olympics all over," said Rachel Bosworth, marketing coordinator for the statewide organization. "This is just one we do in the state. We do about 13 all year."
Participants, many of whom dress in outlandish costumes that are highly inappropriate for the cold weather, qualify for the plunge by raising at least $75 for the organization.
"The money raised in this fund goes back to support our winter games, which are held in Dubuque in January every single year," Bosworth said.
Before teams began making their way into the Mississippi River, Mike Van Dorn, a Special Olympics athlete, said a few words.
"I have been participating in Special Olympics for 12 years," he said. "I enjoy participating in track and field. ... Your support today allows athletes like myself to be able to participate (in Special Olympics events)."
While Wulf and his teammates strode confidently into the frigid water -- emerging seconds later to, before even toweling off, record an advertisement for Dimensional's upcoming anniversary celebration -- others were more hesitant.
Addie Huernergarth, a senior at Western Dubuque High School, was a first-time plunger.
"We have a (school) group called Peer Partners," said Addie. "We got a group together to plunge today. This is actually my first year."
The Peer Partners club promotes social interaction between students who have special needs and those who do not. And for that noble mission, Addie isn't afraid to try something new.
"We're kind of just winging it," she said. "We see the ice out there. We're kind of worried. But we know in the end it's for a good cause."
The cause also warms Wulf's heart, even as it chills his body to the bone.
"We had a donation tip night at Dimensional Brewing Company for Special Olympics Iowa," said Wulf, who used to teach special education classes. "We want to give back by actually plunging and showing that we're fully committed to doing this."