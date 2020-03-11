Dubuque Community Schools leaders have selected an architect for a new $30 million renovation to Dubuque Senior High School.
School board members this week approved an agreement with Straka Johnson Architects to work on the project, which is expected to include a variety of classroom, mechanical, lighting and heating improvements.
“It will be nice to finish what was started,” said Bill Burkhart, the school district’s buildings and grounds manager, referring to an earlier round of renovations at Senior completed in 2018.
Officials from Straka Johnson will assemble stakeholders to start working on the design for the renovations, Burkhart said, noting that there are many decisions to be made before officials land on a final list of renovations.
District leaders intend to renovate areas of Senior not impacted by the earlier renovations, which included a new cafeteria, commons area, library, front entrance, secondary gym and classrooms. That project cost about $29 million.
Straka Johnson also was the firm in charge of overseeing the first round of Senior renovations.
“We were happy with their work on the first phase,” Burkhart said. “They stayed on budget, helped us get it done on the timeline that was agreed to, and we want to take advantage of what they learned from the first phase.”
One improvement officials plan to include is to make sure the whole building has air conditioning, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. That will come along with anticipated technology and infrastructure improvements.
“We want to make the old part (of the building) and the new part more similar,” he said.
Straka Johnson will receive a fee of 8% of hard construction costs, which are expected to be about $25 million, Burkhart said. That would put the firm’s payment at about $2 million.
The project timeline calls for the work to go to bid in February 2021, and construction could start as early as June of that year. Construction then would occur in phases over at least 30 months and would wrap up by December 2023, Burkhart said.
Construction efforts are supported by revenue from a 1-cent sales tax that funds school infrastructure projects.
Also this week, school board members awarded a $172,295.50 contract to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, of Cascade, Iowa, to add 39 parking spaces at Hempstead High School.
Parking at the school has been tight since a project to build a new pool at Hempstead reduced the number of available spots.
There currently are 641 parking spots available at Hempstead, Burkhart said. The district also has parking spaces available to students at nearby Usha Park and Dubuque Bible Church.
The project is expected to start in June and will be done by Aug. 3, Burkhart said. The total cost of the project is expected to come to $207,325.