LA MOTTE, Iowa — During the summer when Milt Weber was baling hay on their farm, his wife, Luann, was by his side to help with anything she could.
She would haul the hay away from the field to where their five kids were ready to help unload it. Through teamwork, they got it done.
When the couple retired from farming, they started working at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in the Environmental Services Department.
Once an employee stopped Luann and asked, “Why do you want to work with your husband?”
Her response was quick.
“We’ve always worked together as a team,” she said recently. “We’ve worked side by side all these years, whether it be milking cows or in the fields. We worked for Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and worked in the same department and had the same hours.”
Throughout their marriage, they overcame every hurdle and achieved every success through the support they gave each other, Luann said.
“You have to work together,” she said.
Luann, 82, and Milt, 86, now of La Motte, have been married for 63 years. They have five children — Dale Weber, Sue Ellen Nolan, Mark Weber, Lynn Weber and Jeanne Woodyard — as well as 10 grandchildren and one step-grandchild.
Family connections led to the couple’s first encounter.
Luann’s sister was dating Milt’s brother when the two of them met while attending a picnic at St. Catherine’s Church in St. Donatus, Luann recalled.
“Milt paid for my bingo card,” she said.
And though their siblings’ romance didn’t last, theirs did.
“We spent a lot of time getting to know one another at the Melody Mill (dance hall),” Luann said. “We married two years later. He was good-looking and quiet.”
Milt said he thought the same of his wife.
He added, with a laugh, “She was easy-going ... most of the time.”
Soon after they were married, Milt left to serve in the U.S. Army and was gone for 16 months.
“When we got married, I had to quit my job at Sorbeau Manufacturing in Dubuque,” she said. “I sewed baby clothes, and the company made young women that were getting married quit their jobs. Later, while he was still away in Italy, I worked at Dubuque Container and Flexsteel. Back then, all the farm girls got married and raised families. Women didn’t have careers like they do today.”
Woodyard said her parents put family and faith before anything else.
“We had a good environment to grow up in,” she said. “We didn’t always have what we needed, but they gave us more than enough. They always relied on one another. They took their vows very seriously.”
Nolan said she can’t recall a time growing up when they didn’t all sit down together for a meal.
“What I got from their relationship is the road might be bumpy, but it might be smoother if you put each other first,” she said. “I think they have always worked together and took care of one another when the other needed it.”
Milt said he trusts Luann, and their shared faith in God helped them through the years.
“I’ve had my share of sicknesses, and Luann has stuck by my side,” he said. “She’s always been there for me. I don’t know what I’d do without Luann. She means the world to me.”
Their son Mark said their faith guided their marriage and the way they cared for each other.
“Family has been very important to them along with faith,” he said. “They both have a very positive outlook on life, and because of that, they are able to roll with a lot of things.”