A local company this week laid off 80 workers.
Pattison Sand announced staff reductions at its Clayton, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., locations, according to Jackie Lee, director of aggregate marketing and sales.
“Recent changes in the market have forced us to make some hard decisions,” Lee said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
The company produces limestone and silica sand. The latter is used in fracking, a process through which oil and natural gases are mined.
Pattison Sand operates a quarry and mines along the Mississippi River and delivers the product to customers throughout the U.S.
Lee said lower oil prices and an oversupply of industrial sand in the U.S. marketplace have reduced the expansion of new well development and compelled Pattison to slash jobs.
Lee said the company continues to employ more than 200 people in the tri-state area. She suggested that some of those laid off could return to the company early next year.
“As of today, based on our current forecast, we anticipate calling a portion of our employees back in the first quarter of 2020,” she said.
The scope of the Clayton County layoffs was large enough to trigger state services outlined in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Ron Axtell, an employment and training director for IowaWorks, confirmed that representatives from that organization’s Decorah office met with affected employees over the course of two days this week.
“When a notice is filed, we make contact with the employer, get in there and offer rapid response services,” he said.
This includes information on how to file for unemployment insurance, as well as a variety of services that could help the displaced workers find new employment.
“The goal is to help them get back on their feet and then find that next job,” Axtell said.
In some cases, IowaWorks staff also connects displaced workers with training opportunities. Axtell explained that such education can help them transition to a new field altogether.
“That can help them go in a different direction and enter a field that might be in high demand,” he said.