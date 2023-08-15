Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
HOPKINTON, Iowa – A Hopkinton church is holding a fundraising event for the community’s food pantry.
The Hopkinton Community Church will hold a mystery supper fundraiser at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the church, 202 Cascade St. Southwest.
Admission is either donations of non-perishable items or money for the Hopkinton Food Pantry.
Reservations should be made by Aug. 12 by calling 319-480-2863.
