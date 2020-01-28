Easton Valley Community Schools officials seek input on uses for a building that will become vacant again after this school year.
The open house event will be held from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Easton Valley Elementary School, 121 S. Mitchell St. in Preston.
The district’s elementary school students are being taught in the Preston building this year while a renovation project continues at the district’s elementary school building in Miles. However, the Preston building had sat empty for years prior to the students being relocated so the work could be completed in Miles.
Students are expected to return to the Miles building at the beginning of the next school year.
The event will allow residents to share ideas for the Preston building with officials from the city, school district and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Comments on the future use of the building also can be shared with Superintendent Chris Fee by emailing chris.fee@eastonvalleycsd.com.