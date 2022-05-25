April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Bradley C. Shickles, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jason F. Specht, 45; second-degree harassment; May 22, 2021; 45-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Principal L. Springer, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 21, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Darlene M. Wray, 57; assault; Feb. 18, 2020; 10-day jail sentence.
- Molly A. Wright, 34; child endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug; Aug. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $1,715 fine.
- Lyle R. Young, 30; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 13 and 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, DNA requirement and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Tyler A. Bishop, 28; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 11; 45-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Evan W. Hill, 33; assault; Jan. 19; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Donte R. Young Jr., 24; second-degree theft; Sept. 15; 15-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Daniel Y. Adams Sr., 39; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 1; five-year prison sentence and $1,025 fine.
- Daphny L. Almendarez, 48; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and two counts of second-degree harassment; Aug. 5; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two-year suspended prison sentence and $1,250 fine.
- Cherelle D. Bell, 33; assault; Aug. 26; 180-day jail sentence, with 155 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Vasilica F. Benner, 32; two counts of child endangerment; July 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, DNA requirement, five years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Louis A. Bermudez, 32; second-degree theft; Oct. 2, 2019; deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Thomas J. Eppler Jr., 36; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 16; 30-day jail sentence and $1,025 fine.
- Caroline G. Evans, 30; child endangerment; May 23, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Scott A. Gratton, 52; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan 13; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 fine.
- James L. Harry, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 7, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and five years of probation.
- Max H. Harter, 19; assault; Feb. 2; deferred judgment, one year of probation and suspended civil penalty.
- Justin M. Kast, 28; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; one-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $430 fine.
- Meghan L. Kast, 26; domestic assault; Dec. 26; 365-day prison sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Skye L. Kenniker, 30; two counts of assault; Feb. 12; fine.
- Brandon J. Krause, 46; stalking; July 18, 2017; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Marco A. Lopez Perez, 27; assault; Jan. 8; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.