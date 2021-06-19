A former Dubuque man accused of pointing a handgun at two truck drivers during an argument at a truck stop denies doing so. He pleaded guilty last month to the lesser of two charges he faced.
Michael A. Hatico, 56, pleaded guilty in McLean County, Ill., to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, while a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm was dismissed.
He was sentenced to 30 hours of community service and 18 months of probation.
On Feb. 13, authorities were dispatched to a Love’s Truck Stop in LeRoy, Ill., for a report of a disturbance involving truck drivers.
Hatico, a driver of a semi-tractor trailer, was accused of pointing a .45-caliber handgun at two other drivers. He told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday that the exchange was “heated,” but he denied pointing his weapon at anyone.
He lived in Dubuque at the time of the incident, but he has since moved to Nebraska.