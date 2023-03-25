Police said a third person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened last spring in Dubuque.
Robert E. Riddell, 38, of 2651 Galena Drive, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Jackson Street on a charge of interference with official acts-bodily injury, as well as a warrant charging first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that Riddell was one of four people who robbed Grant N. Haberkorn, 34, of Dubuque, at gunpoint at about 2:05 a.m. April 7 in the area of Walnut and Spruce streets.
Leah C. Fitschen, 49, and Alecia E. Imhoff, 28, both of Dubuque, are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with one count each of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident. They both have pleaded not guilty.
The fourth individual has not yet been apprehended.
Court documents state that Haberkorn told police he was picked up by Riddell, Fitschen and Imhoff in a vehicle on April 7. They drove Haberkorn to an alley in the area of Walnut and Spruce streets, and another man emerged from nearby shrubbery pointing what appeared to be a rifle at Haberkorn and demanding money.
Haberkorn turned over $640 and walked back to his residence while the man with the gun entered the back of the vehicle, and it drove from the scene.
Riddell was found by officers shortly after the incident and interviewed by police, documents state. He told police that he was with Fitschen that night, and they had Haberkorn get out of the vehicle as a “prank.” Riddell also reported seeing the interaction with the man holding the gun, but Riddell denied it was a robbery.
In May, officers executed a search warrant on the Dubuque residence where Riddell was staying at the time. Documents state that no firearms were found, but 16 shotgun shells were located.