A longtime operations employee will be the next director of Dubuque Regional Airport.
Todd Dalsing will take over the lead of operations of the facility from Robert Grierson, who has been airport manager for more than 13 years, the city announced Wednesday. Dalsing will take over on Nov. 28, at which point Grierson will retire.
Dalsing, a graduate of University of Dubuque, was hired as an airport operations specialist in 1994. In 2004, he was promoted to operation and maintenance supervisor.
As airport director, Dalsing will supervise operations of the airport and Dubuque Jet Center. He also will work to enhance air services, according to a press release.