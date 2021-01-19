DELHI, Iowa — Before Deb Wendt died, she conveyed to her daughters that whenever they saw a hummingbird, she would be present with them.
She fought against breast cancer for years. Although Deb struggled before her death in June, she never lost her tender heart.
“We know the days were hard, and she only shared a little bit,” said her daughter Natalie Mormann, of Manchester. “She really tried to put her best foot forward and just get every minute out of life that she could.”
Natalie and her sister Emily Domeyer, of Earlville, started the Pink Hummingbird Project in July to help others in a way that would make Deb proud. It includes pink for breast cancer awareness and a hummingbird for Deb’s spirit.
With help from their siblings Ryan Wendt and Tiersa Frasher, the sisters began selling apparel in the fall, using the proceeds to purchase gas cards and assemble gift baskets.
They recently donated 60 to Regional Medical Center in Manchester and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, two facilities where Deb worked as a nurse before her retirement.
They filled the baskets with shimmery neck pillows, throw blankets, cozy socks, Diet Cokes and almond chocolate bars.
“We know our mom always loved getting things like that when she would go in for her chemo,” Emily said. “It just gives us something to help us with our grieving … and to bring joy to others.”
A sign
Deb married David Wendt in 1976, and the pair farmed in rural Delhi. Delighted by adventure, they traveled together on his motorcycle.
Deb attended sports games and concerts and floated across Lake Delhi in a pontoon boat. She reveled in visits with her 10 grandchildren.
In 2008, a scan revealed that Deb had developed breast cancer, which went into remission after two years of treatment. While she was on the mend, a motorcycle crash left her partially paralyzed and unable to walk.
Deb continued to work as a nurse until she retired from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.
She and David moved in 2016 to their home on the shore of Lake Delhi.
“She had a hummingbird feeder right outside of her living room window,” Natalie said. “It was always top priority to make sure it was filled.”
When her cancer returned that year, having metastasized, Deb committed to fighting again.
Now, her family is searching for their next project to help cancer patients.
They have spotted multiple hummingbirds since.
Once, Deb’s sister found one in her garage and set it free.
“She was just always there for us,” Natalie said. “She loved her family.”