Javier Mora-Cervantes
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a southwest Wisconsin man offered to pay a girl younger than 15 to have sex.
Javier Mora-Cervantes, 48, of Darlington, was arrested Thursday on a charge of soliciting a child for prostitution, according to a press release from the Darlington Police Department.
The release states that Mora-Cervantes allegedly bought young girls vape products and offered to pay a minor to have sex.
Mora-Cervantes remained in jail Friday morning pending court proceedings, the release states.
