DARLINGTON, Wis. — For the second time in the past month, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a new county emergency medical services department, as well as a department head.
Supervisors approved both resolutions, 15-1, this week.
The measures came back to the board after county Corporation Counsel Nathan Russell told members that their Nov. 17 vote violated board rules requiring that issues be initiated in a board committee before they can be considered. The resolutions were recommended for approval this week by the county hospital committee.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution to hire The Paramedic Foundation for up to $65,000 to provide consulting services to help create the county service. Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is donating $200,000 for start-up costs and will pay for the consulting services.
Board members seek to have a county EMS service up and running by April after learning that Green County EMS will no longer provide service to five townships in the Darlington area and the city of Darlington by the end of this year. The Town of Gratiot and Village of Gratiot seek to use the new Lafayette County EMS service when it is operational.
Darlington Common Council members have agreed to contract with Rural Medical Ambulance for emergency medical services after Jan. 1.
Until the county service is established, Rural Medical Ambulance will provide services to municipalities that would be affected.