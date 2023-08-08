Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — A series of family-friendly music and community events in Galena will continue on Thursday evenings this month and in September.
“Live at the Plaza” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28 at Green Street Plaza, 101 Green Street, according to an online event announcement from Galena Country Tourism.
The event, which has taken place on various Thursdays throughout the summer, includes regional musicians, performers and food and drink vendors.
Some of the events will feature themes.
The Aug. 31 rendition of Live at the Plaza will have a “Bark at the Plaza” theme, and canine companions are encouraged to attend. On Sept. 28, the event will celebrate Hispanic heritage.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.