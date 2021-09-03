As another football season prepares to kick off, local sports gambling experts expect that the return of the sport will provide an additional boost to an already exploding industry.
The first full slate of college football games kicks off Saturday, while Week 1 of the National Football League season is scheduled for the following weekend.
Lance Carnahan, director of Q Sportsbook in Dubuque, said there is no doubt that football is king when it comes to sports gambling.
“We get a little bit of action on professional baseball and basketball, but the summertime tends to be a down time for sports betting,” Carnahan said. “With football coming back, we expect to see a big increase in activity.”
Football season will provide another shot in the arm for a business already experiencing meteoric growth.
In fiscal year 2021, which concluded on June 30, more than $167 million was wagered through the sportsbooks at Dubuque’s two casinos, according to records maintained by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Figures show that these casinos had nearly $11.7 million in “net receipts,” which measures the total amount wagered minus the money paid out to winning bettors. In essence, this figure shows casino sportsbooks’ profits before administrative costs, labor and other expenses are factored in.
While the figures might be eye-popping to some, IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko said the industry is blossoming just how many people had expected.
“It’s certainly popular, but I’m not sure it would be accurate to say it has exceeded expectations,” he said. “Right now, everything is progressing very similar to what (sports gambling experts) had anticipated.”
PICKING UP
Experts expect things to kick into another gear this month.
“For us, the start of football season is like the start of tax season is for accountants,” said Kevin Hennessy, director of publicity for FanDuel Sportsbook, which operates the sportsbook in Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino. “It’s the time of year when everyone is working 10-hour days in our industry.”
It’s not difficult to understand why Hennessy sees things that way. Last year, just more than $743,000 was wagered on sports betting at Diamond Jo in August. The following month, when football season began, the number ballooned to nearly $4 million.
This sense of urgency is evident even to casual observers, as many sportsbooks have flooded television and radio broadcasts the past month with a flurry of promotional ads to get new customers signed up.
Hennessy emphasized that the sports gambling market is, in many ways, still up for grabs, as new companies compete for consumers.
Sports gambling in Iowa was legalized on Aug. 15, 2019. Q Sportsbook opened on Aug. 27 of that year, and FanDuel Sportsbook launched on the first day of September.
“All the operators are sort of battling it out,” Hennessy said. “They’re trying to come up with the best promotions, offer the best odds, do whatever they can to get customers as football season begins.”
At Q Sportsbook, officials also are preparing to put their best foot forward as football returns.
The sportsbook will open early on Saturdays and Sundays, allowing customers to place bets before the early match-ups — 11 a.m. college football kickoffs on Saturday and the noon slate of NFL games on Sundays. Carnahan expects sizable crowds to descend on the sportsbook over the next couple of weekends.
“It should be a good atmosphere, and we expect to get a good mix of people,” he said.
BIG MONEY
In the Dubuque market, the growth of sports gambling has not been evenly distributed.
Nearly 90% of the money wagered in the past fiscal year was through Diamond Jo, which has the partnership with FanDuel. Diamond Jo’s total sports betting handle exceeded $150 million, while Q Sportsbook reached about $16.5 million. Net receipts were nearly $10.9 million at Diamond Jo, compared to $816,000 at Q.
Ohorilko, of IRGC, noted that these dollars are split into a variety of different pieces. Of the overall net receipts, 6.75% is paid to the state as a tax, while 0.75% is awarded to the nonprofit affiliated with the casino. For both the Diamond Jo and Q casinos, this is the Dubuque Racing Association.
The remainder of the net receipts is split between the casino and the sportsbook, with the exact breakdown of this distribution varying depending on each specific deal.
Despite the industry’s rapid growth, Ohorilko emphasized that the expansion of the industry has been stifled at various points by the pandemic, which led to the outright cancellation of most sports competition in the spring and summer of 2020, and then deterred many from visiting sportsbooks in the months that followed.
“For a while, we didn’t get a true picture of what this market was going to look like,” he said.
Despite past and future growth, Ohorilko said he is not concerned the industry will become too large to control.
The IRGC still operates programs that allow Iowans to voluntarily exclude themselves from all gambling in the state, including sports wagering. On top of that, online sportsbooks feature controls that can limit the size of deposits to one’s account and wagers one makes on an event.
“I think we spent the necessary time at the beginning to have our regulations and our testing requirements in place, to make sure we could keep this safe,” Ohorilko said.