Police said one person was injured Thursday when a vehicle failed to yield and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Emily J. Jones, 22, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Brunskill Road. The report states that Jones was westbound on Dodge when she tried to turn onto Brunskill. Jones failed to see Judith M. Gantenbein, 65, of Dubuque, traveling east on Dodge and collided with Gantenbein’s vehicle.
Jones was cited for failure to obey a stop or yield sign.