MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A $750,000 state grant was announced Thursday for improvements at a Maquoketa recreation area.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Destination Iowa award to the City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation for work at the 273-acre Prairie Creek Recreation Area along Iowa 64. The entities had applied for $800,000.
The project would include “the installation of a whitewater paddling course on the Maquoketa River, a championship-caliber disc golf course and ADA-accessible hiking trails,” states a press release from the governor’s office.
Local officials previously said the proposed project also includes a pedestrian bridge, a shelter, restrooms and various other improvements to water quality and park accessibility.
Local officials previously said the proposed improvements had an estimated cost of about $2 million — more than half of which was already covered by the State Revolving Fund’s Sponsored Projects program. Construction could begin late this year.
The local award was one of several announced Thursday by state officials through the Destination Iowa grant program. Of the $100 million allotted to the program, more than $21 million has been awarded.
One local application remains outstanding. The City of Dyersville applied for $12.5 million toward the construction of a $50 million, 3,000-seat permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site.
