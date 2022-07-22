MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A $750,000 state grant was announced Thursday for improvements at a Maquoketa recreation area.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the Destination Iowa award to the City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation for work at the 273-acre Prairie Creek Recreation Area along Iowa 64. The entities had applied for $800,000.

