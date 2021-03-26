FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Grant County authorities said one man was arrested Thursday after 15 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle.
Kyle Rich, 53, of DeForest, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and impaired driving, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
It states that a deputy saw a vehicle driving north on U.S. 61 out of Fennimore with a registration violation, leading to a traffic stop. Rich's and his passenger's "statements did not seem to be aligning," and a Lancaster police officer and K-9 arrived at the scene. The dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
The release states that 15 pounds of marijuana and about $880 were seized.