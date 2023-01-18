MAQUOKETA, Iowa — City of Maquoketa leaders seek to update the community’s urban revitalization plan to encourage residents to improve their properties.
City Council members voted this week to engage law firm Ahlers and Cooney to help update the city’s current plan and prepare to launch the program.
The updated plan would allow property owners to apply for property tax exemptions when making improvements that would raise the property’s tax value, such as garage additions or new siding, council documents state.
City Manager Josh Boldt told council members that while Maquoketa currently has an urban revitalization plan, it is not widely known or used. Last year, the city received no urban revitalization applications from property owners.
“We’re due to really kind of put this out there in front of people again,” he said. “I think that coming out with your own plan is smart at this point and might help attract people to Maquoketa or to improve their properties in town.”
Mayor Tom Messerli, who previously was the city’s mayor from 2000 to 2008, said after the meeting that Maquoketa instituted the current urban revitalization program during his first time in office.
“If you wanted to build a porch onto your house, do some major renovation or addition to your property that would raise the tax value of your property … the first $70,000 of that you would get tax-exempt for a number of years,” he said.
He said he was unsure why the program had “fallen off the radar” in the years since he served as mayor but said he was in favor of resurrecting it as an incentive for homeowners and realtors to improve their properties.
City Council members also this week approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s current rules regulating all-terrain vehicle and utility vehicle usage on city streets.
ATVs and UTVs have been allowed to operate on nearly all Maquoketa streets for several years, with use prohibited from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
A change in state law last year allowed ATVs and UTVs on most county roads, though cities can regulate locations and streets on which the vehicles can operate.
The proposed new Maquoketa ordinance would allow ATVs on all city streets, provided they comply with all state requirements, and does not restrict the time in which they may be operated.
“As far as I know, the police haven’t had any problems whatsoever with ATV use in town since that (state) bill was enacted, but I do want to make sure their city code better mirrors what the state’s intent is,” Boldt said at the council meeting.
Council Member Cory Simonson agreed that following in line with state code was a “cleaner” option.
“The biggest thing is just trying to keep it the same so that law enforcement knows whatever the state code is and follows that,” he said.
