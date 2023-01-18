MAQUOKETA, Iowa — City of Maquoketa leaders seek to update the community’s urban revitalization plan to encourage residents to improve their properties.

City Council members voted this week to engage law firm Ahlers and Cooney to help update the city’s current plan and prepare to launch the program.

