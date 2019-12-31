Despite the prior misgivings of a different judge, a Dubuque man accused of human trafficking and pimping was allowed to plead guilty to only the latter charge Monday without admitting he committed the crime.
John R. Hart, 68, of 2180 St. Celia St., entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for the charge of pimping. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, the human trafficking charge will be dismissed.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter accepted Hart’s plea.
“There is a factual basis for the plea,” Bitter said. “To help support the factual basis, I have relied upon the minutes of testimony and have considered the purported expected testimony of the witnesses as described in the minutes of testimony.”
Originally scheduled for last week, Judge Monica Wittig moved Hart’s plea hearing to Monday after she was heard in the courtroom conversing with attorneys, stating Hart’s charges were too “highly offensive” for her to accept an Alford plea.
She then acted on a request to reschedule the plea hearing.
“He agreed to the entry of judgment of guilty against him. He just couldn’t admit to what was alleged,” said Hart’s attorney, Raphael Scheetz, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when interviewed by the Telegraph Herald after the hearing.
He said Hart has no prior criminal history and cares for his “very ill” sister.
“If he had gone to trial and been convicted of ... human trafficking, which is a forcible felony, it’s mandatory prison,” Scheetz said. “So the minute he gets convicted, even if there’s a 1% chance of conviction, it’s a chance he didn’t want to take because he’s solely responsible for the care of his sister.”
Asked about the allegations against Hart, Scheetz said he and client will address those at the sentencing hearing, which is set for March 9.
Prosecutors intend to seek a five-year prison sentence, the maximum allowed under state law for the felony. Hart’s attorneys will argue against that recommendation, according to the plea agreement.
County Attorney C.J. May III declined to comment Monday.
Hart was arrested in May 2017 following a monthslong investigation into suspected prostitution at Dubuque massage parlors owned by him and Meirong Li, 56. Both were charged with pimping and human trafficking.
Court documents allege that from January 2016 through May of 2017, Hart knowingly shared in the earnings or knowingly furnished a place to be used for prostitution.
Police said they conducted interviews with male customers, found evidence of sexual activity while sifting through trash, analyzed listings on provocative websites commonly used to solicit sex and noted suspicious cash transactions, according to court documents.
Multiple men reported receiving sexual favors from workers at massage parlors Flower Garden Massage, 2600 Dodge St., and 485 TuiNa Studio, 485 Locust St., owned by Hart and Li.
Two undercover officers also reported being solicited for sex near the end of their massage. The two female employees who allegedly offered the sexual favors subsequently were arrested for prostitution, but those charges were dropped in the fall of 2017.
Li has pleaded not guilty to her charges. Her next court hearing is set for Feb. 3.