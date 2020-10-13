GRANT COUNTY, Wis. -- The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved three additional projects for which the county will be reimbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Among them is the installation of an air ionization system into the HVAC of the Grant County Courthouse.
Estimated cost is less than $30,000. Like other CARES Act projects approved by the Grant County Board in the past two months, the work must be completed and paid for by Nov. 6 to be eligible for CARES Act funding.
Also approved were the purchase of laptop computers for the Grant County District Attorney’s office, the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Clerk of Courts office to accommodate remote working.
Also submitted for approval was the purchase of a trailer for Grant County Emergency Government to use for COVID-19 public testing events.
The CARES Act projects submitted to the county board total more than $40,000.