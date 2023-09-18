Many people’s budgets are stretched by inflation and other factors, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have fun.
The Telegraph Herald again has rounded up some of the many free community events being held in the area over the next week. Enjoy these local offerings without breaking the bank.
Do you know of upcoming free events that should be featured in this space? Email Executive Editor Amy Gilligan at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
• 6:30 p.m. — Dubuque — Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host a presentation with writers from University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, who will discuss their works and talk about their own story of immigration. The acclaimed authors scheduled to be in attendance are Raoul De Jong, Saba Hamzah and Iya Kiva. De Jong is a novelist, essayist, playwright and journalist from the Netherlands; Hamzah is a poet and scholar from Yemen and the Netherlands; Kiva is a poet, translator and journalist from Ukraine.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Asbury, Iowa — City of Asbury hosts its City Expo at The Meadows Golf Club, 6525 Clover Lane. Attendees can tour the newly remodeled clubhouse; taste new menu items; speak with the mayor, members of the City Council and city staff; and meet with representatives of Black Hills Energy, ImOn Communications and Dubuque County Library District. Equipment and vehicles from Asbury’s police, fire and public works departments, as well as other entities, will be on display .
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
• 9 a.m. — Maquoketa, Iowa — North Fork Maquoketa River cleanup, from Ozark Bridge to Caven Bridge. Canoes available or bring your own to participate in this paddle cleanup event. Shuttling available. Registration required at least 48 hours in advance at jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• 6:30 p.m. — Maquoketa, Iowa — Hamilton (Codfish Hollow) guided prairie walk at 35th Street and 288th Avenue east of Maquoketa. Attendees should dress for conditions, wear long pants and bring water. Registration required at least 48 hours in advance at tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Dubuque — Teen nights for high schoolers at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Free dinner, free games, field trips and activities. Open to all high-schoolers. Held every Thursday.
• 5 to 9 p.m. — East Dubuque, Ill. — East Dubuque’s Cruisin’ Thursdays downtown. Check out an assortment of years, makes and models of vehicles. Also featuring live music, food and drinks.
• 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Galena, Ill. — Intro to Improv at Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. The methods of improv-based acting will be covered by Scott McKinsey, artistic director of Galena Shakespeare Festival and alumnus of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. No previous experience necessary. “Come build your confidence and become a powerhouse performer in even a single session!” Open to students in sixth grade through high school.
• 6 p.m. — Dubuque — Carnegie-Stout Public Library hosts local professional organizer Jessi Bushman, of Organizer Jessi, for a life organization presentation that will focus on possessions, documents and legacy.
• 7 p.m. — Dubuque — Dubuque Audubon’s September program at University of Dubuque’s Science Building. An Iowa Department of Natural Resources avian ecologist will talk about prairies, grassland birds and conservation. She also will discuss the Motus tracking system and what is being learned about migrating birds from the Iowa tracking stations.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Dubuque — Columbia University professor and author Peter T. Coleman will present “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization” at Loras College’s Alumni Campus Center. The event is part of the United Nations International Day of Peace festival in Dubuque. Coleman is a Dubuque Senior High School graduate.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Free class in conjunction with “On Pins and Needles!” an exhibition featuring the work of the Tri-State Needlearts Guild at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St. The class is focused on kid’s bookworm bookmark.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — South of Dubuque — Czipar’s Orchard’s annual Apple Festival at 8610 U.S. 52 S on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and the event will feature live music and children’s games. An array of items also will be available for purchase, including apples, pumpkins, caramel apples, homemade apple pies, cider, cider donuts and kettle corn.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Outside of Dubuque — Where is Your Watershed? event by Dubuque County Conservation at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road. Learn tips and tricks for bettering water quality, listen to watershed and conservation staff discuss the importance of caring for our watersheds and learn about recreational opportunities. Bring kids to enjoy hands-on activities, including netting for macro-invertebrates in Catfish Creek, soil erosion table and more. 10 to 11 a.m., hands-on activities; 11 a.m. to noon, speaking session; Noon, snacks available for a light lunch; and noon to 2 p.m., hands-on activities and stream study. Come and go as you please.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Platteville, Wis. — Kids Costume Swap at Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Donations of clean costumes that are in good condition will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 22. You can donate as many costumes as you want, and any pieces of costumes are welcome, such as masks, hats and accessories. Donors will get an early-bird ticket, allowing them to attend the Kids Costume Swap starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The swap will be open to everyone starting at 11 a.m. You don’t need to donate a costume to take a new one, and you don’t have to take a new one in order to donate one.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m — Platteville, Wis. — Free class in conjunction with “On Pins and Needles!” an exhibition featuring the work of the Tri-State Needlearts Guild at Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St. The class is focused on making fabric yo-yos.
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Dubuque — Culture Cafe at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Gather for coffee and casual conversation with a group of culturally diverse people.
• 10 a.m. — South of Elkader, Iowa — Celebrate National Public Lands Day with a tour of Osborne Park’s tallgrass prairies, located along Iowa 13 in the Osborne area. This walk of about 1.5 miles will tour through reconstructed prairies ranging from just 2 years old to over a decade. A few late-season blooms will still be on display, with ample opportunities to collect seed for your own little pocket prairie project. Attendees should wear long pants and comfortable, close-toed shoes.
• Noon to 10 p.m. — St. Donatus, Iowa — Luxembourg Oktoberfest at the Gehlen Barn in St. Donatus. Live music starts at 1 p.m., provided by The Americana Band and River Moonshine. Games such as stein holding, keg toss, yodeling and pretzel eating contests will take place throughout the afternoon. Kalmes Restaurant will be on site, and a wide variety of beers from area breweries will be on tap.
• 1 p.m. — Maquoketa, Iowa — Drones 101 at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. Speaker Dave Updegraff will talk about the availability of drones, equipment and rules and regulations, as well as share video footage and discuss drone techniques. Registration required at jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
• 2 p.m. — Sinsinawa, Wis. — Wild Church: Fall Equinox at Cavanaugh Park, located on the west end of Sinsinawa Mound, across from the cemetery. Free-will offering is welcome.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
