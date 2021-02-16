PEOSTA, Iowa — Students at Northeast Iowa Community College might see a slight increase in their tuition rates during the coming academic year as the community college works to offset rising operating costs.
The college’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved an increase of up to $6 per credit hour for all students for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The board plans to decide whether tuition will increase by the full $6 by late March, said Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration.
“We look at each year on its own depending on the factors the college is faced with as far as revenue pressures and expense issues,” he said. “This year is unique (due) to the COVID environment and the federal grant that was awarded. There was a lot of gray area as far as how those dollars can be utilized by any of the institutions.”
NICC’s current tuition rates are $176 per credit hour for Iowa students, $200 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $215 per credit hour for international students. Student fees will stay the same at $24 per credit hour.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal would add about $260,000 to NICC’s state aid, but the state funding will be just enough to cover the college’s ever-increasing expenses for things such as utilities, said NICC President Liang Chee Wee.
“When you look at the increase in utilities, health care costs and things like that, that definitely eats up a lot of it, if not most of it,” he said. “We do appreciate the governor’s help. That’s why for us, raising tuition is very important.”
Also on Monday, board members approved a 4-cent decrease in the tax rate for the college’s portion of property taxes for residents in their service area. The tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be at about 91 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This is the third year NICC has decreased its levy rate.
“We are aware of the pressure on our voters this year, (and) we are actually asking for fewer dollars from our voters,” Wee said. “Likewise from our students, we increase the tuition just to cover costs.”
Board members in charge of beginning the search to hire a consulting firm to find a successor to Wee, who announced in December that he plans to step down on June 30, 2022, discussed their next steps during Monday’s meeting.
Board Member David Schueller said the committee plans to put together a request for proposal by early summer. After it receives applications, the board will narrow the pool of candidates down to about three or four firms.
“I would guess by maybe around September we would have a consultant on board,” Schueller said. “With the help of a consultant, we will come up with a timeframe to advertise for a new president.”