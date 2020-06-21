May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Marion R. Bell Wilson, 23; carrying weapons; Aug. 31; 185-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- John T. Breitbach, 52; assault on persons in certain occupations; March 30; 365-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Adam N. Marshall, 33; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; Nov. 1; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
- Shiloh M. Wolf, 22; possession of controlled substance-second offense; June 12; 30-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kashayla M. Boxley, 22; two counts of child endangerment; March 25, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Deeann L. Carner, 48; controlled substance violation; Nov. 15; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.