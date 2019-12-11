The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyler L. Thompson, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Monday at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., on charges of disorderly
- conduct-fighting, two counts of first-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
- Justin P. Delaney, 36, 1910 Asbury Road, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Washington Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Breanna D. Becker, 25, of Cuba City, Wis., reported the theft of $700 worth of items, including a computer and prescription drugs from a vehicle at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Loras Boulevard.
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1605 Associates Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $28,550 sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:23 a.m. Monday from the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.