A Dubuque man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday for convincing an underage girl to send him nude photos and videos.
Mark Curtis Sr., 60, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
His sentence comes two months after his son Mark A. Curtis Jr., 37, was sentenced to 11 years, seven months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.
According to a search warrant application filed with Iowa District Court of Dubuque County, Mark Curtis Jr. and Mark Curtis Sr., both lived at 1308 Jackson St., No. 1, as of March 2019. Acting on tips from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, investigators traced to the Curtis men the downloading of multiple videos and dozens of photos showing minors engaged in sex acts.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Curtis Jr. searched the internet for child pornography from August 2017 to August 2018 and possessed more than 25,800 illegal images and videos.
“The images depicted minors that ranged in age from infants to pre-teens,” the release states.
Meanwhile, the elder Curtis persuaded a girl younger than 16 who lived outside of Iowa to send him dozens of nude photos and videos of herself via Facebook from August to October 2018.
“At one point, the girl told Curtis that she was studying to get her learner’s permit, to which Curtis replied he wished she was older,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.