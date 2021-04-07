The Tri-College Take Back the Night event scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to an inclement weather forecast.
The event, which puts a focus on taking a stand against sexual violence, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight. The annual event is coordinated by University of Dubuque, Loras College, Clarke University and Riverview Center.
UD officials wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the event had been canceled. The National Weather Service is predicting that the area will likely see rain showers.