The Iowa Legislature is preparing to return to the Capitol on Tuesday to reconsider a currently blocked abortion limit law that Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds passed more than five years ago.
Reynolds called this special session after the Iowa Supreme Court — split 3-3, with one abstention — announced it would not lift a block placed on the law that would ban abortion in nearly all cases after a fetal heartbeat is detected. On Friday, eastern Iowa lawmakers told the Telegraph Herald that Republican leaders had agreed to reconsider the legislation’s language just as it was passed last time.
In 2018, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — then in her first term — managed the bill through the Iowa House. At that time, abortion rights had been protected nationally by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision for about 45 years.
Recommended for you
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, with a new conservative majority appointed in part by former President Donald Trump, overturned those national abortion rights through another case, Dobbs v. Jackson.
On Friday, Lundgren said she would run the bill in her chamber again next week. She said the court’s decisions since the Iowa Legislature last passed the “fetal heartbeat bill” make her optimistic for Iowa Republicans’ second try.
“We’re proving that this (time) is not a hypothetical, that this is the time for us to get this done,” she said. “The good news is, anytime you can read the opinions of the court, it gives you some insight to what direction you need to move in.”
The Heartbeat Bill
The legislation passed in 2018 would restrict physicians from performing an abortion in most cases after cardiac activity is detected by an abdominal sonogram. Experts have regularly said that activity can be detected as early as six weeks after conception, during the embryonic stage.
Experts, and opponents, have said many women do not know they are pregnant at this stage. Lundgren cast doubt on the six weeks count, saying abdominal sonograms were more likely to detect cardiac activity from eight to 10 weeks after conception.
Per the law, a physician would be required to conduct the abdominal sonogram. They would then be required to tell their patient if cardiac activity is detected and that, if it is, the physician would not be providing the abortion. Both the physician and patient would then have to sign paperwork documenting the interaction.
The 2018 legislation created exceptions for this early limit.
The physician could still provide an abortion if the pregnant patient’s life was endangered by physical health issues — but not psychological, emotional or familial conditions, or the patient’s age — or when continuing the pregnancy could cause “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The physician also could still perform the abortion if the pregnancy resulted from rape that had been reported within 45 days, or incest, if it had been reported within 145 days.
“As I talk to people here in District 65, those are the circumstances they are concerned about,” Lundgren said. “But using abortion as birth control is not acceptable.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, was not yet serving in the Legislature in 2018, but he said he was happy to use the past language.
“It was a good bill back then and it’s going to be a good bill now,” he said. “I think (those conditions) take care of most people and most pregnancies.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, did not take office until 2019, so said she would give the legislation “a good look.” But she said on Thursday that the time had come to stop using abortion as birth control.
“When I look at where we have come on this issue from the 1970s, the 1980s and to today, there are a lot more tools in the toolbox now that we can provide for people with unintended pregnancies,” she said.
Even with the exceptions, if passed, the bill would be among the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws.
“That’s the kind of place Republicans want Iowa to become,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who was recently elected minority leader in her chamber.
The special session
Following the Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision, Republican lawmakers knew they would pursue another abortion limit when they returned to the Capitol, but did not know if that would be in a special session.
“It takes a lot to have a special session called,” Lundgren said. “We have to make sure the intent of why we’re going back into session is appropriate.”
During a press conference Friday, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, questioned the justification of a special session.
“We are going to be bringing legislators back to Des Moines for a special session, spending additional taxpayer money that we wouldn’t have to spend if they just took care of what they wanted to do in January,” he said.
Opponents point to polls of Iowans, by both state and national organizations, which regularly find that more than 60% of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances.
Procedure
Both chambers of the Legislature are expected to gavel in at about 8:30 Tuesday morning, then begin establishing the procedural rules of the session.
“It doesn’t happen frequently,” Koelker said of special sessions. “So we all go into this not knowing exactly how it will all roll.”
Jochum said Republican leaders told her that the bill is expected to start in committee at 11 a.m. in the Senate.
“I am making an assumption that there will be a ‘subcommittee of the whole’ and then move immediately to the full committee for action,” she said. “It is during the subcommittee meeting that the public can speak in opposition or in support of the bill.”
House Speaker Pat Grassley announced that the House Health and Human Services Committee will meet on the bill at 9:15 a.m., with a public hearing to begin at 9:30 a.m.
The public
Groups from Dubuque on both sides of the abortion issue have announced plans to attend the special session in Des Moines on Tuesday. Dubuque Area Right to Life members confirmed that they would be attending, and organizers of the Go For Roe pro-choice running demonstration plan to bus down as well.
Koelker said Capitol security and lawmakers are anticipating large crowds and significant protesting on both sides of the issue.
“It’s not a fun topic. Social issues usually are not,” she said. “There has been — as of (Wednesday) — protests on senators’ lawns with profanity. (The Capitol) is going to be a highly secured place.”
Lundgren said that she hoped Iowans on both sides could “vehemently disagree on things and still treat each other with respect.”