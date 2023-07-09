The Iowa Legislature is preparing to return to the Capitol on Tuesday to reconsider a currently blocked abortion limit law that Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds passed more than five years ago.

Reynolds called this special session after the Iowa Supreme Court — split 3-3, with one abstention — announced it would not lift a block placed on the law that would ban abortion in nearly all cases after a fetal heartbeat is detected. On Friday, eastern Iowa lawmakers told the Telegraph Herald that Republican leaders had agreed to reconsider the legislation’s language just as it was passed last time.

Recommended for you